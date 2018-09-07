Guam, The Northern Mariana Islands - Tropical cyclone TWENTY SIX - 18 (GDACS, NOAA, JTWC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 7 September 2018)

Tropical Cyclone TWENTY SIX, formed over the North West Pacific Ocean north of Kwajalein (Marshall Islands) on 7 September and started moving north-west toward Guam Island. On 7 September at 3.00 UTC its centre was located 900 km east of Enewetak (Marshall Islands) and 2 460 km east of Guam, with maximum sustained winds of 40 km/h (tropical depression). Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to strengthen further as it moves west toward Guam strengthening further. Heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds may affect Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands over 11-12 September.