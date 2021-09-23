Guam, Northern Mariana Islands - Tropical cyclone TWENTY ( GDACS, JTWC, US National Weather Service Guam, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2021)

Tropical Cyclone TWENTY formed over the western Pacific Ocean and is moving west-northwest and on 23 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 172 km southeast of the southern coast of Guam with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

TWENTY is forecast to continue west-northwest and it will pass very close to the southern coast of Guam on the late morning of 23 September with maximum sustained wind up to 83 km/h (tropical storm). After that, it will move northwest over the Philippine Sea.