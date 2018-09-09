Guam, The Northern Mariana Islands - Tropical cyclone MANGKHUT - 18 (GDACS, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 September 2018)

Tropical Cyclone MANGKHUT, formed over the North West Pacific Island on 7 September, is moving north-west toward Guam Island.

On 9 September at 00.00 UTC its centre was located at 930 km east of Northern Mariana Island and at 1090 km northern-east of Guam, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120 km/h (Category 1).

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to strengthen further as is moves west toward Northern Mariana Island and Guam. Heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds may affect Guam and Northern Mariana Island on 10 September.