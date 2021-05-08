Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 7, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guadeloupe

On 6 May, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to heavy rain fall a landslide occurred in Chicacao, Suchitepéquez which subsequently affected 4,000 people. CONRED coordinated with the Road Conservation Executing Unit (COVIAL, per its acronym in Spanish) to provide aid. During the 2021 rainy season, 10 events have been reported which have affected 14,158 people, 33 of which died, 87 have been evacuated, and 158 have been medically treated. In total there have been 30 houses reported with moderate damage, 3 with severe damage, and 2 affected roads. The report is available at: CONRED

Volcano

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (update)

On 6 May, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has announced that under the advisement of the Seismic Research Center, University of the West Indies, the volcanic alert level for La Soufière has been lowered from a red to an orange. This recommendation was given as there have been no volcanic eruptions since 22 April and seismic activity has decreased significantly. With the lowering of the volcanic alert level, residents who evacuated from the yellow and orange zones will now be able to return to their communities. The report is available at NEMO.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Ecuador

On 6 May, media reported that heavy rainfall in the city of Tulcán in the province of Carchi caused flooding in six sectors of the city and impacted homes and roads. As a result, 36 families were evacuated from their homes and relocated. In the El Morro sector parts of the Rumichaca bridge, which links Ecuador with Colombia, was destroyed due to the river rising. Roadwork is currently underway to fix the damaged areas. The report is available at: El Comercio.