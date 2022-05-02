Guadeloupe, France - Floods and landslides (Floodlist, Meteo France, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 May 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Guadeloupe (overseas Department of France in the Leeward Islands, Lesser Antilles) since 30 April, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 2 May, two fatalities, of which one in Le Gosier Town and one more in Les Abymes City (the most populous city of Guadeloupe), both in the Grande-Terre Island. Media also report one person still missing across Le Gosier Town. In addition several closed roads and a number of power outages were reported across the Grande-Terre Island.