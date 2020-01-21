21 Jan 2020

World Bank Approves US$20 million for Grenada to Reduce Disaster Risks and Build Resilience

Report
from World Bank
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original

WASHINGTON, January 21, 2020—The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a US$20 million Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Credit for Grenada with a Deferred Drawdown Option for Catastrophe Risks (Cat DDO). The Cat DDO provides Grenada with contingent financing in case of natural disasters while supporting the country’s reform program to build multi-sectoral resilience to disaster and climate risks. It is the first Cat DDO approved for the Latin America and Caribbean Region financed by the International Development Association (IDA), the concessional financing arm of the World Bank.

“Catastrophic events pose a significant financial shock to a small island country,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Director for the Caribbean. “The average estimated cost of damage from a disaster as a ratio to gross domestic product is six times higher for small states in the Caribbean than for larger countries worldwide. The World Bank is providing comprehensive support to Grenada’s efforts for better disaster preparedness, including through the innovative Cat DDO financing mechanism that can be immediately drawn down to meet critical financing needs after a disaster.”

Due to Grenada’s physical and financial vulnerability to disasters, building climate resilience is at the center of its policy agenda and priorities. In 2017, Grenada also established a Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Risk Management and Information. The Cat DDO supports the country’s efforts for developing a comprehensive disaster risk financing strategy and reforms aimed at increasing overall resilience, such as strengthening disaster resilience in schools, formalizing coordination protocols for declaration of disasters, and including climate resilience criteria in public investments.

The Cat DDO funds may be drawn in the case of an official declaration of an emergency, which could be related to a natural disaster or a health outbreak. The line of credit will be available to be drawn down at any time within the next three years and can be renewed for an additional three years.

The operation complements the Grenada Second Fiscal Resilience and Blue Growth Development Policy Credit approved in December, as both aim to enhance fiscal and climate resilience.

For more information, please visit: www.worldbank.org/caribbean
Twitter: @WBCaribbean

PRESS RELEASE NO: 2020/106/LAC

Contacts

Washington, D.C.
Hannah McDonald-Moniz
(202) 250-4498
hmcdonaldmoniz@worldbank.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.