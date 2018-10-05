CDEMA Information Note N° 1 - Elevated seismic activity – Kick em’ Jenny as of 11:00am on October 4, 2018

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) has reported High levels of seismicity at the Kick em’ Jenny Volcano. Since the episode began during the afternoon of September 30, 2018 quite a number of events have taken place. The largest of these events occurred on Monday morning at 03:24 a.m., 03:35 a.m. and 03:56 a.m. (local time) of magnitudes 3.5, 3.5 and 3.3 respectively. The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) wishes to inform marine interests and the general public that the threat level remains at YELLOW – which means that the exclusion zone of 1.5 kilometers must continue to be observed. The CDEMA Coordinating Unit will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with The UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC), the Grenada National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA), the national disaster offices of the Participating States in close proximity to the volcano and provide updates to the RRM partners as necessary. • The public is advised to… • Monitor radio or television and other official sources of information for progress reports

• Update your personal family preparedness plan and action items according to that plan • Visit the websites https://nadma.gd/, http://www.uwiseismic.com/ and www.weready.org for additional information.