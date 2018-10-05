05 Oct 2018

CDEMA Information Note N° 1 - Elevated seismic activity – Kick em’ Jenny as of 11:00am on October 4, 2018

Report
from Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (215.66 KB)

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) has reported High levels of seismicity at the Kick em’ Jenny Volcano. Since the episode began during the afternoon of September 30, 2018 quite a number of events have taken place. The largest of these events occurred on Monday morning at 03:24 a.m., 03:35 a.m. and 03:56 a.m. (local time) of magnitudes 3.5, 3.5 and 3.3 respectively. The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) wishes to inform marine interests and the general public that the threat level remains at YELLOW – which means that the exclusion zone of 1.5 kilometers must continue to be observed. The CDEMA Coordinating Unit will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with The UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC), the Grenada National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA), the national disaster offices of the Participating States in close proximity to the volcano and provide updates to the RRM partners as necessary. • The public is advised to… • Monitor radio or television and other official sources of information for progress reports

• Update your personal family preparedness plan and action items according to that plan • Visit the websites https://nadma.gd/, http://www.uwiseismic.com/ and www.weready.org for additional information.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.