Women’s Refugee Commission calls on European countries to urgently aid refugees affected by Moria camp destruction

NEW YORK, NY – In light of massive fires that broke out early Wednesday morning in Greece’s overcrowded migrant camp of Moria, Lesbos—destroying the camp—Sarah Costa, executive director of the Women’s Refugee Commission, issued the following statement:

“The Women’s Refugee Commission is deeply disturbed and shocked by the images reaching us from Lesbos, Greece. While the full extent of the damage remains to be seen, we call on Greek authorities to do everything in their power to help those affected and launch an investigation to hold those responsible to account.

“Time and again, the Women’s Refugee Commission has warned of the dangerous and overcrowded conditions in Moria, especially for refugee women and girls and unaccompanied children. While the safety and shelter of all people in Moria must be the immediate priority, we shouldn’t lose sight of the need for long-term solutions to this displacement crisis. The Moria camp currently hosts over 12,000 people, more than four times its capacity. Now they are left without any shelter and have lost what few possessions and livelihoods they had.

“The refugees who made their way to Moria went through hell just getting there, and are now facing yet another catastrophe. They must be brought to safety, relocated, and ensured comprehensive care, including for their mental health. As Moria is burning, world leaders are wringing their hands. Europe needs to act now.”