Voluntary scheme for the relocation from Greece to other European countries - 10 Mar 2022

With the twin objectives to support vulnerable groups and enhance solidarity among European Union (EU) Member States and associated countries, IOM in collaboration with EASO,

UNHCR and UNICEF is supporting the Greek Government, the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, the Special Secretary for the Protection of Unaccompanied Migrant Children and the General Secretary of Migration Policy in relocating asylum seekers and beneficiaries of international protection from Greece to other European countries.

The voluntary mechanism aims to prepare and relocate 5,200 vulnerable asylum seekers and beneficiaries of international protection, including 1,600 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) and children with severe medical conditions accompanied by their family members.

IOM is collaborating with its partners and other sub-contracted organizations (ARSIS, Merimna,

METAdrasi, PRAKSIS, Syn-eirmos, Terre des Hommes, Solidarity Now, Zeuxis) to ensure that all the beneficiaries travel in a safe and dignified manner and to prepare them before departure with enhanced skills and information to ease their integration in the Member State of Relocation (MSR).

The project is funded by the Directorate for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission.