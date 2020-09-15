Voluntary Scheme for the Relocation from Greece to other European Countries

With the twin objectives to support vulnerable groups and enhance solidarity among European Union (EU) Member States and associated countries, IOM in collaboration with EASO, UNHCR and UNICEF is supporting the Greek Government, the Ministry of Migration and Asylum and the Special Secretary for the Protection of Unaccompanied Migrant Children in relocating asylum seekers from Greece to other EU Member States.

The voluntary mechanism aims to prepare and relocate 1,600 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) in addition to single adults and families, including children with severe medical conditions or other vulnerabilities, who are accompanied by their family members.

IOM is collaborating with its partners and other sub-contracted organizations (ARSIS, Merimna, METAdrasi, PRAKSIS, Syn-eirmos, Terre des Hommes) to ensure beneciaries travel in a safe and dignied manner and to prepare them before departure with enhanced skills and information to ease their integration in the Member State of Relocation (MSR).

The project is funded by the Directorate for Migration and Home Aairs of the European Commission.