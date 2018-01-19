UNICEF Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe: Regional Humanitarian Situation Report #26, 15 January 2018

Highlights

In 2017, more than 171,300 people entered Europe through the Mediterranean.

Some 32,000 of them were children, including at least 17,500 unaccompanied and separated children.

By the end of 2017, UNICEF-supported outreach teams identified, referred and assisted some 17,900 children at risk in Turkey, Greece, Italy, Serbia and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. In addition, UNICEF reached close to 10,100 children with non-formal education activities and more than 6,300 frontline workers with training on protection standards, mental health and psychosocial support and other child protection-related topics.

The past year was marked by political commitments and milestone for the protection of refugee and migrant children- which included the adoption of the Legge Zampa in Italy and EU Communication on the protection of children in migration-, improved access to formal education for refugee and migrant children across the Balkans, and stronger engagement of independent Ombudspersons in child rights monitoring and advocacy.

Nevertheless, the situation of refugee and migrant children in Greece, Italy, Serbia, Bulgaria, Germany and other European countries remained concerning. Detention, psychosocial distress, risks of abuse and exploitation, limited access to services and slow asylum, family reunification and relocation procedures were among the most pressing issues, requiring urgent action by stakeholders at all levels to improve protection, care and support to refugee and migrant children and women.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In 2017, over 171,300 people, including some 32,000 children and at least 17,500 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), arrived in Europe through the Mediterranean Sea. This is almost two thirds less than in 2016, mainly as a result of reinforced border control and agreements between Libya and European countries aimed at stemming human smuggling and dangerous migrant crossings, particularly on the Central Mediterranean Route. Following the pattern from 2016, the majority of children arriving on the Eastern Mediterranean Route primarily to Greece were from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, while those on the move through the Central Mediterranean were mainly from West Africa (Guinea, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Nigeria, Eritrea and Bangladesh).

Despite the relatively low number of children among sea arrivals, close to one third of all asylum seekers in Europe were under 18 years of age (over 158,000 child asylum seekers between January and November 20171 ). More than half of them were registered in Germany alone (74,446 accompanied children and 8,581 UASC, BAMF). Other countries that have received large numbers of child asylum seekers include Italy, Greece, France, Austria, Sweden, the UK, Spain and Switzerland. 2 The past year saw a number of positive developments and political commitments to improve the protection of refugee and migrant children at both European and national level. These included the adoption of a new law in Italy (n.47, 7 April 2017) considered one of the most progressive pieces of legislation in this area, the EU Communication on the Protection of Children in Migration, and the first national Safeguarding Strategy for unaccompanied asylum seeking and refugee children in the UK; the scale-up of independent child rights monitoring and advocacy by national Ombudspersons (Greece, Italy, Slovenia, etc.), improved access to formal education for refugee and migrant children in Greece and the Balkans; as well as EU commitment to expand resettlement and other safe legal pathways to Europe, including from Libya- with first humanitarian evacuation of 162 vulnerable refugees and migrants, including many children and women from Libya in December. These efforts are positive steps towards improved protection of refugee and migrant children in Europe. Yet a lot remains to be done to ensure all refugee and migrant children are safe and have access to quality services, which facilitate their social inclusion.

The situation of refugee and migrant children in Greece, Italy, Germany and other European countries remains concerning. Some of the gravest issues they faced included child fatalities at sea 3 ; increasing risks of abuse and exploitation linked to debt repayment and dependence on smugglers along the migration routes to/across Europe; continuous immigration detention and push-backs of children along European borders in South-Eastern, Central and Western Europe. Lack of proper shelter, poor protection standards and limited reception capacity remain critical issues, particularly in Italy, Greece and Spain, where both accompanied and unaccompanied children are kept for extensively long periods in hotspots and first reception centres, often in detention-like conditions. Frequently they are unaware of their rights, opportunities and legal options, and are left to fend for themselves in centres without information or legal support. This has led to serious threats to their mental health, increased likelihood of absconding from the formal reception system, and risky behaviours and negative coping strategies (including transactional sex). Access to services such as education, health, and other social services remain challenging in many locations, thus hampering children’s development and delaying their social inclusion. This is particularly true for children with or without families in first reception facilities, children from so called ‘safe third countries’ (e.g. in the Western Balkans) or countries with low asylum recognition rate. Children with disabilities and children who have experienced trauma and abuse often lack vital specialised services. UASC, who are close to adulthood, also face numerous barriers and challenges in accessing education (language and vocation training) and protection due to their adolescent age, slow asylum procedures or overstretched social welfare and guardianship systems. Return and repatriation of refugees and migrants is also high on the European political agenda, and it is the responsibility of governments to adopt and/or improve safeguards for children and carry out a full best interests determination during the assessment of decisions to return children to their country of origin.