UNICEF Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 44: 30 June 2022 (Reporting Period: 1 April to 30 June 2022)

Highlights

Between April and June, more than 447,784 refugees and migrantsi arrived in Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, including 378,736 refugees from Ukraine, and 44,956 arrivals mainly from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Syria, and North Africa.

In the six programme countries nearly 12,800 children were reached with child protection services. Around 21,350 children had access to education, while over 2,900 schoolteachers were trained on inclusion of refugee/migrant children. More than 2,600 children and mothers accessed health and nutrition services and nearly 172,730 people were reached with messaging on prevention and access to services.

Up to 95% of refugee and migrant children were enrolled in schools during the 2021-2022 school year in Greece. Through the ‘All Children in Education’ program, 682 refugee and migrant children have been supported to participate in education during the reporting period.