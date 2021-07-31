UNICEF Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe: Humanitarian Situation Report #40 (Reporting period: 1 April to 30 June 2021)

Highlights

• Between April and June 2021, approximately 34,000 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro*. Compared to the previous quarter, the number of arrivals increased drastically in Italy (+58%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (+48%), and Montenegro (+40%).

• During the reporting period, UNICEF in Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro reached 7,014 children (29% girls, 71% boys) with child protection services, including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS). 4,080 children (44% girls, 56% boys) accessed formal or nonformal education, including early learning services. 12,632 children and families (43% girls, 45% boys, 11% women) benefitted from services to address genderbased violence (GBV), including risk mitigation, prevention, and response.

• Following favourable weather conditions in spring and the relaxation of some COVID-19 travel restrictions, including at borders, the number of arrivals and transits significantly increased in some countries, a trend likely to persist for the rest of the summer and fall period. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented consequences continue to severely impact the health, wellbeing, and opportunities of refugees and migrants. In addition, closures of reception centres and violence against refugees and migrants continue to be reported.

• As of June 2021, UNICEF had received US$ 19.9 million out of a US$ 36.4 million requested. With an additional US$ 7.7 million of carry-forward funding, a funding gap of 24% remains. UNICEF acknowledges and appreciates the generous contributions from all public and private sector donors to support its response to the migrant and refugee crisis.