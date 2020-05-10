UNICEF Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe: Humanitarian Situation Report #35 (January - March 2020)

Highlights

Children continued to make up a quarter of all refugees and migrants arriving in Europe through Mediterranean migration routes in 2020. As of March 2020, nearly 52,000 refugee and migrant children were present in Italy, Greece and the rest of the Balkans.

In 2020, UNICEF ensured nearly 15,700 children could access psychosocial support and case management, while 16,600 could follow formal and non-formal education classes in Italy, Greece and the rest of the Balkans.

Over 3,300 women, girls, boys and men benefitted from enhanced GBV prevention and response services, while 518 frontline practitioners had their skills and knowledge on child protection expanded in Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Although there are only a few confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the migrant and refugee population in the region as of March 2020, the rapid spread of the pandemic across Europe has been deeply concerning for the tens of thousands of people, including children, staying in sub-standard and overcrowded reception and accommodation centres with limited access to WASH facilities and basic services, especially on the Greek islands.

Partnerships

By March 2020, UNICEF’s Refugee and Migrant Humanitarian Appeal for 2020 was only 28 per cent funded (US$ 8 million), mainly from the European Union, the US Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (BPRM), the Council of Europe Development Bank, Education Cannot Wait and UNICEF National Committees in Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, as well as Global Humanitarian Thematic funds. These funds have enabled UNICEF to sustain critical services for vulnerable refugee and migrant children across Child Protection, Education and GBV prevention and response sectors, while adjusting to the constraints linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. A new partnership with the EU DG Health will support work on primary health care as well as mother and child health, including immunization and infant and young child feeding. As the refugee and migrant response in Europe enters its sixth year, UNICEF urgently needs another US$ 20.1 million to support newly arrived refugee and migrant children and families and expand access to social inclusion opportunities and durable solutions for those already in Europe.

Additional needs for refugee and migrant children resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic have been included in UNICEF’s global Covid-19 Humanitarian Appeal. Every effort has been made to redirect available resources to support children that are at risk of COVID-19 and to increase the availability of hygiene supplies and access to basic services for children living in confined settings.