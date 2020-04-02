UNICEF Europe & Central Asia Region (ECARO) Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 1, 31 March 2020

Highlights

UNICEF works for children and adolescents in 22 countries and territories in Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR). UNICEF is also present in Italy supporting Refugee and Migrant populations.

All but two countries (Tajikistan and Turkmenistan) have reported cases of COVID-19.

UNICEF is supporting Governments in the procurement of life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE), hygiene kits and medical devices. Despite global market constraints, UNICEF has made preliminary deliveries in 11 countries, with more orders pending.

Eight countries have declared states of emergencies and at least 16 have temporarily closed schools, preschools, and childcare centres.

UNICEF is working with Governments and coordinating with UN agencies and NGO partners to mount a child-focused response.

Stay-at-home orders heighten risks to violence in the home and can result in the potential neglect of children in residential institutions and other closed facilities.

In refugee-hosting countries like Greece, Italy, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, children and families are living in overcrowded reception centres, and sometimes informal, unsanitary conditions that make practising basic hygiene and physical distancing virtually impossible. Refugee and migrant children in Turkey are also at higher risk.

Messages on COVID-19 safety, protection, positive parenting, and being of service to others have reached hundreds of thousands of children, parents and other targeted audiences through multilingual print materials, video, and social media (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp) and innovative, interactive platforms such as U-Report information polls and an AI chatbot https://healthbuddy.info/.

Through new or expanded digital platforms and TV broadcasts, UNICEF is working with Ministries of Education to support distance learning to enable remote learning opportunities tailored for all languages and ages. Print and digital resources created for parents and caregivers to support children continue to be delivered through #LearningAtHome and similar campaigns.