UNICEF Europe & Central Asia Region (ECARO) Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 4, 15 – 21 April 2020

Highlights

UNICEF works for children and adolescents in 22 countries and territories1 in Europe and Central Asia Region (ECAR). UNICEF is also present in Italy, supporting refugee and migrant populations.

• All but two countries (Tajikistan and Turkmenistan) have reported COVID-19 cases. This week, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine and Belarus reported the highest numbers of confirmed cases. While most countries are still experiencing increases, Montenegro has cautiously reported a levelling off.

Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan are introducing steps to gradually resume economic and social life.

• On 16 April, UNICEF’s Executive Director declared the activation of a Global Level 3 Scale-Up of the Corporate Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. The activation confirms UNICEF’s commitment to addressing the pandemic and accordingly, UNICEF in ECAR has mobilised the entirety of its expertise, leadership, staff and resources to strengthen the timely, effective and predictable delivery of support to children and families in the region.

• Wide-scale lockdowns, social distancing, and the sudden diversion of resources to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously interrupted routine health, education and social services for children and families. This week, newly operationalized and ongoing alternate modes of service delivery exemplify innovation and flexibility in programme design and partnerships. UNICEF’s technical expertise was essential in supporting the:

• Dissemination of advice to parents on child health and nutrition via social media channels, including livestreams with medical experts (Albania, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Georgia, Kosovo*, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, North Macedonia, Turkey).

• Capacity building of home-visiting nurses and others so they can continue providing essential support to vulnerable children and families by phone and digital means (Greece, Kosovo*, Serbia).

• Mobilization of over 12,000 Syrian volunteer education personnel in Turkey, using Rapid-Pro to disseminate COVID19 information and messages on distance learning within the refugee community – which includes 680,000 Syrian children enrolled in public school.

• Launch of the “Learning Passport” initiative in collaboration with Microsoft, Cambridge University and the Ministry of Education. Kosovo*is one of the first three offices rolling out its online curriculum through the Learning Passport.

• Launch of a tele-medicine platform giving medical support to non-COVID-19 patients (Montenegro).