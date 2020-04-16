Greece + 19 more
UNICEF Europe & Central Asia Region (ECARO) Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Situation Report No. 3, 7 – 14 April 2020
Highlights
UNICEF works for children and adolescents in 22 countries and territories in Europe and Central Asia (ECA). UNICEF is also present in Italy, supporting refugee and migrant populations.
Despite widescale government containment efforts, all but two countries (Tajikistan and Turkmenistan) are reporting infections. All but three have closed schools and most businesses.
Countries are generally reporting increased numbers of confirmed cases, including among health personnel (as seen in Croatia, Georgia, Moldova).
Some governments have imposed stricter quarantine measures on the worstaffected counties and municipalities.
With countries struggling for financing to procure personal protective equipment (PPE), UNICEF is advocating with financial institutions like Asian Development Bank (ABD) (Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan), and World Bank (WB) (Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova) to make the necessary investments for governments to procure life-saving supplies.
In Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, and Ukraine, UNICEF’s private sector appeals have resulted, to date, in over $1.3 million in financial support from individuals and new and long-standing business partners in banking, IT, telecomms, and media. In addition to cash support, donations-in-kind (PPEs, hygiene and education materials) and the mobilization of corporate networks and employees demonstrate the private sector’s strong commitment to children.
Global shortages of critical supplies, suspension of international flights, and local quarantine procedures on imported cargo have contributed to acute delays in delivery. Despite these difficulties, this week UNICEF in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Kyrgyzstan,
Romania, Serbia, and Tajikistan distributed PPEs for personnel in health and social services systems.
In Georgia, UNICEF is supporting the Government in projection modelling of the spread of COVID-19, which is used in response planning. The country’s top Diseases Department official recognised the tool as “the best of what we have seen on modelling so far”. UNICEF expertise was also used to launch the Ukraine Government’s online dashboard on new COVID-19 cases.
The severe socio-economic impact of this crisis is felt throughout ECA Region, particularly by vulnerable families. UNICEF is supporting governments to scale up existing social assistance programmes, including child benefits for low income families. Data collection, assessments, reviews and registration of socially vulnerable and at-risk groups of children were conducted in Georgia,
Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Tajikistan.