UNICEF ECARO Humanitarian Situation Report No. 42 (Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe ) for 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

• Between January and December 2021, over 165,500 refugees and migrants1 (13 percent of whom are children) 2 arrived in Europe, with most of the countries, except Greece, reporting a significant increase in arrivals throughout the year. Children were also at the centre of migration situations in Northeast Europe and Southern Spain in 2021.

• In Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro nearly 41,000 children were reached with child protection services, including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), case management and referral. Around 20,000 children received life-saving vaccines and around 35,000 people benefitted from access to health checks and referrals. Nearly 23,000 children attended formal and non-formal (NFE) education.

• The COVID-19 pandemic, harsh winter season and increasing number of refugees and migrants in 2021, continued to limit the existing capacities of host countries, further exacerbating the vulnerabilities of refugee and migrant children and their families.

Continued effort was required to assure support for these children on the move, who continue to be exposed to psychological distress and sexual abuse and violence, particularly those unaccompanied or separated from their families/caregivers.

• In 2021, UNICEF received US$ 35 million out of US$ 47.8 million requested (27 percent funding gap). UNICEF acknowledges the generous contributions from all public and private sector donors to support its response to the migrant and refugee crisis throughout 2021.