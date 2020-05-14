UNHCR, SolidarityNow and pod.gr join voices to provide information on Covid-19 to refugees and migrants in Greece, through a podcast series [EN/EL]

Athens, 14 May 2020

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, SolidarityNow and pod.gr are joining forces amid the pandemic to overcome language barriers and provide information to refugees and migrants in Greece through podcasts.

Podcasts are produced through collaboration between UNHCR, SolidarityNow and pod.gr, the first Greek platform that creates and distributes podcasts. This cooperation aims to ensure ease of access to information about the response to and protection from Covid-19 to non-Greek speaking refugees and migrants. It also aims to disseminate information on the latest official announcements and new state measures, which affect everyone’s daily lives. It should be noted that SolidarityNow and pod.gr have been cooperating since the beginning of the pandemic, with the launch of a podcast series in March.

This new, expanded partnership is creating seven informative podcasts. Already, three episodes titled “FAQs for Migrants & Refugees– Spread the News, not the virus” have been released, which focus on these subjects:

- Instructions for home care of patients.

- How you can protect yourself from Fake News, around the virus.

- Gradual ease of lockdown measures.

All podcasts are available in five languages: Arabic, English, Farsi, French and Urdu. Anyone can listen to the episodes, provided they have access to a mobile phone and internet connectivity.

Moreover, with a view to safeguard the right of all people to information, even if they have no internet access, SolidarityNow and UNHCR cooperate on the production of a series of radio spots, covering the official state measures against Covid-19. Two radio spots have already been produced on:

- State Announcement on the Ease of Coronavirus Restrictions

- State Guidance on Worship and Ramadan in the times of the Coronavirus

In addition, UNHCR and SolidarityNow are collaborating on the translation of Coronavirus-related animated GIFs on coronavirus symptoms, use of face masks and social distancing.

You may listen to the podcasts,

At the YouTube channel and the website of SolidarityNow:

https://www.youtube.com/user/SolidarityNowGreece, https://www.solidaritynow.org/podcasts/

At UNHCR’s platform providing information to refugees and asylum seekers:

https://help.unhcr.org/greece/coronavirus/podcasts/

At the Communicating with Communities inter-agency YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrM9R2KPFv409Oo6H9hyRTw/playlists

At the website of pod.gr: https://www.pod.gr/portfolio/faqs-for-migrants-and-refugees/

“How to listen” | Instructions for listening to podcasts:

The easiest way to listen to a podcast is on your mobile. Download from your Playstore any free application for podcasts, such as Spotify, Google Podcasts, Podcast Addict, Pocket Casts. Search for “pod.gr” through your podcast app and you will find all podcasts of the Pod team. If you have an iphone, the application is pre-installed on your device and has a purple icon. Open it and search for your favorite Greek podcast easily and quickly.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. We deliver life-saving assistance such as shelter, food and water, help safeguard fundamental human rights, and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future. We also work to ensure that stateless people are granted a nationality. For more information about UNHCR, visit https://www.unhcr.org/about-us.html

About SolidarityNow

SolidarityNow was founded in Greece in 2013 to help the populations most affected by the economic and humanitarian crisis. From 2013 until today, the organization has succeeded in supporting and helping through its activities and programs, more than 300,000 vulnerable people. More than 64,000 people - Greeks, refugees, migrants - have been supported by our Solidarity Centers in Athens and Thessaloniki. The organization offered shelter and support to over 7,000 refugees and asylum seekers. It organized 5,900 educational activities, while 2,000 lessons were organized at the Blue Refugee Center in Thessaloniki. The strategic partners of the organization are: OSF, UNHCR, UNICEF, EEA Grants and others. https://www.solidaritynow.org/

About pod.gr

Pod.gr, the first organized Greek platform that creates and distributes podcasts, was launched in March 2020. Journalists, directors, producers, researchers, actors and sound technicians form the most complete podcast production team. https://www.pod.gr/