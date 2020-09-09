UNHCR offers support as large fire destroys asylum center in Moria

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, deplores the fire that largely destroyed Moria’s Registration and Identification Center (RIC) last night and thanks to the local authorities, including the fire department and emergency services that helped to contain the fire and assisted the people. So far, no casualties have been reported.

We have immediately deployed our staff on the ground and have offered our assistance to the Greek authorities as we are concerned about the situation of some 12,000 asylum seekers, including more than 4,000 children as well as about other vulnerable groups, including 407 unaccompanied children, pregnant women and elderly people.

We have been informed about reports of tensions between people in neighboring villages and asylum seekers who were trying to reach Mytilene’s town. We urge all to exercise restraint and ask all those who were previously staying at the RIC, which was under quarantine as some 35 people had tested positive with COVID-19, to restrict their movements and stay near RIC, as a temporary solution is being found to shelter them.

For more information on this topic, please contact:

In Athens, Stella Nanou: nanou@unhcr.org, + 30 6944586037

In Geneva, Shabia Mantoo: mantoo@unhcr.org, +41 79 337 7650