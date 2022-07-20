UNHCR Greece: Introducing the people behind the numbers - Updated June 2022

In their search for safety, refugees have left their homes and possessions behind, pinning their hopes for the future on their skills and work experience. Their skills are an indication of what asylum-seekers and refugees can bring to their own communities, as well as the Greek labour market.

In April 2021, UNHCR collected and recorded information on the education level, work experience and skills of 6,960 adult asylum-seekers and recognized refugees on the Aegean islands. These first findings were complemented in February 2022 with information from 1,166 adult asylum-seekers and refugees who were selfaccommodated on mainland Greece.

Of the total interviewed in 2021 and 2022, 67% were asylum-seekers and 33% were recognized refugees. In their majority, they came from Afghanistan (34%), Syria (13%), the Democratic Republic of Congo (9%), and Somalia (8%). Seventy-five per cent were men and 25% women.

The data was recorded according to the individuals’ declaration and not on the basis of official documentation certifying the educational background and/or skills. More specifically, the data collected focused on a) education acquired by adults in their country of origin or former residence, transit or third country, including Greece; and b) work experience and skills gained from official or unofficial employment, formal education, vocational training in their country of origin or former residence, transit or third country, including Greece.