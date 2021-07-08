UNHCR Greece - Introducing the people behind the numbers

With a bag full of skills

In their search for safety, refugees have left their homes and possessions behind, pinning their hopes for the future on their skills and work-experience. Their skills are an indication of what asylum-seekers and refugees can bring to their own communities, as well as the Greek labour market.

Between April and May 2021, UNHCR collected and recorded the education level, work experience and skills of asylum-seekers and recognized refugees on the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos, Leros, Rhodes and Tilos. Of those interviewed, 65% were asylumseekers and 35% were recognised refugees. In their majority, they came from Afghanistan (45%), Syria (14%), Somalia (8%), and the Democratic Republic of Congo (7%). Of those interviewed, 56% were men, 19% women, 15% boys and 11% girls (see p6 for methodology).