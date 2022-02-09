Greece + 17 more
UNHCR Greece: Inter-agency Participatory Assessment Report (26 July – 20 August 2021)
Introduction
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with sister UN agencies, NGO partners, municipalities and authorities discussed with refugees and asylum-seekers across Greece to identify their main concerns and key recommendations around protection and integration. A regular part of UNHCR’s programming, the Participatory Assessment (PA) provides an opportunity for UNHCR and others to assess the existing humanitarian programmes and adjust future initiatives in line with refugees’ feedback. In 2021, 600 asylum-seekers and refugees participated in the discussions. They were residents of Reception and Identification Centres (RICs) on the islands and Evros, in mainland camps or urban cities across Greece.
KEY FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS AS RAISED FROM REFUGEES AND ASYLUMSEEKERS:
Recognized refugees face challenges getting key documents and achieving self-reliance.
Women and girls face specific dangers, which range from living in unsafe environments to risks of exploitation. Overall, women and girls have less access to information, services and social networks.
Greek language learning is a precondition to integration. Participants believe that Greek language classes should be available to asylum-seekers upon arrival in Greece.
In-person and social media information: there are gaps in the way information is disseminated to refugees. Refugee communities are best placed to advise how these gaps can be addressed and which communication channels should be used.