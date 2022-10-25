UNHCR Greece Factsheet - September 2022

Greece has offered temporary protection to refugees from Ukraine. UNHCR supported the State by increasing its capacity to address the needs of Ukrainians, particularly children and women.

Implementing the National Integration Strategy can accelerate refugees’ integration and boost Greece’s economic growth and demographic deficit. UNHCR works with the State to pilot projects that advance refugees’ integration.

In 2022, UNHCR continued to receive reports of human rights violations in the context of border management operations and has urged the authorities to conduct thorough investigations on all reported incidents.