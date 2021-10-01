UNHCR Greece Factsheet - September 2021

By end-September, Greece had assumed the management of UNHCR’s reception programmes which, with European Union funding, have offered housing and cash assistance to thousands of asylum-seekers since 2015.

UNHCR promotes refugees’ integration by empowering refugee communities, through targeted projects and expert advice to the Government, and by working closely with municipalities.

UNHCR is extremely concerned over reports of pushbacks. UNHCR, OHCHR and ENNHRI have offered Greece recommendations for an independent monitoring mechanism.

HIGHLIGHTS

203,500 asylum-seekers received cash assistance from UNHCR since 2017 to date.

73,000 asylum-seekers and refugees accommodated in ESTIA apartments since 2015 to date.

4,299 vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees relocated to other European States with UN and European support.

National tracing mechanism

Greece established a national tracing mechanism for the protection of children who are homeless or living in dangerous conditions.

COVID-19 PREVENTION AND RESPONSE

Advocacy: UNHCR works with the authorities to overcome practical obstacles that hinder the roll-out of vaccination.

Inclusion: UNHCR advocates for the equitable and timely inclusion of all third country nationals in the vaccination scheme, regardless of legal status, including undocumented people, as many are homeless or living in precarious conditions where physical distancing not possible.

Communication with Communities: UNHCR works with communities to increase awareness about the pandemic and the vaccination.

Health: UNHCR has supported Greece’s COVID-19 response from the start by moving the most vulnerable from island centres into apartments, by creating quarantine spaces in all islands and at the land border and supporting local hospitals with personal protective equipment.