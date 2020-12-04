UNHCR Greece Factsheet - October 2020

October saw 1,200 arrivals recorded, bringing the total arrivals in 2020 to 14,200 – with the majority from conflict-ridden Afghanistan. The onset of winter adds to the need for large-scale interventions in the new Lesvos site. UNHCR helped authorities to reinforce shelter for 7,800 people. UNHCR, with IOM and EASO, supported Greece in the first relocation of 101 recognised refugees to Germany. So far, 1,451 vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees have been relocated to other European countries.

Working with Partners

Main Activities

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

UNHCR assists the Greek Government’s prevention and response to COVID-19 in the reception centres by increasing water and sanitation capacity, providing core relief and hygiene items, installing health units for screening and isolation, distributing additional cash assistance, facilitating information dissemination through helplines and interpreters and enhancing its coordination role with authorities, NGOs and UN agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

Quarantine and isolation spaces are now available in almost all border locations but lack the medical staff to be fully operational. On the islands and in Evros, UNHCR has undertaken groundworks and provided 60 medical units for screening and isolation as well as 244 portable units for hygiene and sanitation, including chemical toilets, showers and hand washing stations.

UNHCR protects the population at high risk of COVID-19 complications in the island reception centres – where it is difficult to apply social distancing measures – by moving them to safer accommodation. Since mid-March, UNHCR has moved 2,110 people.

UNHCR has provided over 187,700 hygiene items such as soap and baby care kits, 101,500 core relief items, such as blankets and sleeping bags, as well as more than 452,000 personal protective equipment for front-line workers.

UNHCR facilitates access to quality information for asylum-seekers via helplines, interpretation, the HELP website, podcasts, radio spots, a YouTube channel and through information disseminated via phone SMS. UNHCR has donated 67 pieces of audio-visual equipment to the authorities in support of information provision. UNHCR assists refugee communities offer help to residents in the island reception centres.