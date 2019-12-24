UNHCR Greece Factsheet - November 2019

The high pace of new arrivals continued this month with 8,300 reaching the islands and 1,550 crossing the land border. They are mainly families with children from Afghanistan and Syria.

In his visit to Greece, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees urged the Government to take urgent measures to address overcrowding on the islands and stressed the need for European solidarity.

Harsh weather worsened the already dire conditions in the islands reception centres where 34,000 asylum-seekers and refugees cram in spaces for 5,400.

Working with Partners

UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response, working closely with other United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, municipalities, grassroots organizations, refugee communities and the local society.

Main Activities

Accommodation and Cash Assistance