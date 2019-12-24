24 Dec 2019

UNHCR Greece Factsheet - November 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019
The high pace of new arrivals continued this month with 8,300 reaching the islands and 1,550 crossing the land border. They are mainly families with children from Afghanistan and Syria.

In his visit to Greece, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees urged the Government to take urgent measures to address overcrowding on the islands and stressed the need for European solidarity.

Harsh weather worsened the already dire conditions in the islands reception centres where 34,000 asylum-seekers and refugees cram in spaces for 5,400.

Working with Partners

  • UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response, working closely with other United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, municipalities, grassroots organizations, refugee communities and the local society.

Main Activities

Accommodation and Cash Assistance

  • UNHCR runs the EU-funded ESTIA accommodation and cash assistance programmes in cooperation with the Government, municipalities and NGOs.

  • UNHCR works closely with staff from State organizations to prepare for the transition of these programmes to the Greek authorities.

  • Apartments in cities and towns offer asylum-seekers and refugees greater dignity and independence. Children can go to school, while access to healthcare and other services is facilitated. It also helps the integration of those who will remain in Greece.
    The host population benefits from the 4,500 apartments and 14 buildings that the programme rents in 21 cities and towns across Greece. UNHCR had 25,700 accommodation places in November.

  • UNHCR gave cash in the form of pre-paid cards to 84,850 asylum-seekers and refugees in apartments and sites. Cash allows refugees to choose what they need most. It is spent on food, goods and services, and contributes to the local community.
    In November, almost 8.4 million euro in cash assistance will eventually be reinjected into the local economy.

