UNHCR Greece Factsheet - November 2018

Sea and land arrivals decreased by half this month, to 2,100 and 750 respectively. This, along with the accelerated transfers and the establishment of additional shelter options on the mainland succeeded in bringing the population in Chios’ reception centre down to capacity.

The situation remained dire in Samos where the reception centre hosts six times its capacity and the rain aggravates further living conditions.

Over 2,500 people continued to stay in tents and makeshift shelter in Moria. UNHCR urged the Government to tackle the conditions on Samos and Lesvos with emergency measures.