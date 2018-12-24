24 Dec 2018

UNHCR Greece Factsheet - November 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (731.24 KB)

Sea and land arrivals decreased by half this month, to 2,100 and 750 respectively. This, along with the accelerated transfers and the establishment of additional shelter options on the mainland succeeded in bringing the population in Chios’ reception centre down to capacity.

The situation remained dire in Samos where the reception centre hosts six times its capacity and the rain aggravates further living conditions.

Over 2,500 people continued to stay in tents and makeshift shelter in Moria. UNHCR urged the Government to tackle the conditions on Samos and Lesvos with emergency measures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.