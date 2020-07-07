UNHCR Greece Factsheet - May 2020

Arrivals remained low this month with 288 people having reached Greece, mostly Lesvos. UNHCR has protected 1,124 people at risk of COVID-19 complications moving them in safe accommodation.

A new asylum law was voted this month. UNHCR remains concerned over the reduction of safeguards for the sake of speediness and stresses the need for an asylum procedure fast but also fair.

UNHCR has delivered 15 medical units, 132,000 hygiene products and 71,000 items of protective equipment for front-line workers to help Greece mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Main Activities

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

■ UNHCR helps the Greek Government’s prevention and response to COVID-19 in the reception centres by increasing water and sanitation capacity, providing core relief and hygiene items, installing health units for screening and isolation, distributing additional cash assistance, facilitating access to information through helplines and interpreters and enhancing its coordination role with UN agencies, NGOs and authorities.

■ UNHCR protects the population at high risk of COVID-19 complications in the island reception centres – where it is difficult to apply social distancing measures. Since mid-March UNHCR has moved 1,124 people to hotels and ESTIA apartments.

■ On the islands and in Evros, UNHCR has provided 15 medical units for screening and isolation as well as 150 portable units for hygiene and sanitation, including chemical toilets, showers and hand washing stations.

■ UNHCR has provided over 132,000 hygiene items such as soap and baby care kits, 38,500 core relief items, such as blankets and sleeping bags, as well as more than 71,000 personal protective equipment for front-line workers.

■ UNHCR facilitates access to quality information for asylum-seekers via helplines, interpretation, the HELP website, podcasts, radio spots, a YouTube channel, and is mobilising refugee communities to offer help to residents in the island reception centres.

■ Non-formal education centres adapted to the COVID-19 situation largely reopened this month, following also the re-opening of public schools. UNHCR and partners ensure that classrooms are adequately equipped, distances are observed, and children can learn in a safe environment.