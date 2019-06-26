UNHCR Greece Factsheet - May 2019

Refugee flows marginally increased this month compared to April’s 3,200 new arrivals. 545 people crossed the land borders and 2,650 reached the Greek Aegean islands.

Most of the 2,700 school-aged children in the islands reception centres have missed between one and four years of school due to war in their countries. UNHCR helps the Government to prepare refugee children for public classrooms through non-formal education centres. UNHCR urged Greece’s European Parliament candidates to work for stronger refugee protection.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

70,000 eligible asylum-seekers and refugees this month, and 116,776 since April 2017 received cash assistance.

22,220 people this month, and 58,422 since November 2015 have benefitted from UNHCR’s accommodation in apartments.