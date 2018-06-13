13 Jun 2018

UNHCR Greece Factsheet - May 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2018
This month 2,900 people arrived by sea and 1,500 by land. Despite the fewer arrivals, the increased arrivals of April and the lack of sufficient accommodation in the mainland and the islands has created overcrowding in many sites.

This resulted in difficult conditions, increasing protection risks and tension particularly in sites in Central Macedonia. A violent incident in Moria, Lesvos led 900 people to seek temporary shelter elsewhere on the island. The need to increase accommodation across the country is urgent.

Working with Partners

  • UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response. The Office works with other UN agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, community-based organizations, refugee and host communities through sectoral Working Groups at the national and field levels.

Main Activities

Accommodation and Cash Assistance

  • In May 49,057 people received cash assistance from UNHCR which restores dignity and empowers asylum-seekers and refugees who can choose how to cover their basic needs. It also contributes to the economy of the host community through the purchase of services and goods.

  • UNHCR has created 25,110 places to house asylum-seekers in rented accommodation, providing people with a sense of normalcy and facilitating their access to services and education. It also helps the eventual integration of those who will remain in Greece while the host population benefits from the renting of their apartments. So far, 48,283 people have benefited from UNHCR’s accommodation since November 2015.

  • UNHCR works with the Government, local authorities in several Municipalities and NGOs to provide urban accommodation and cash assistance to asylum-seekers in Greece, funded by the Emergency Support to Integration and Accommodation (ESTIA) of the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

