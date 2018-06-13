UNHCR Greece Factsheet - May 2018

This month 2,900 people arrived by sea and 1,500 by land. Despite the fewer arrivals, the increased arrivals of April and the lack of sufficient accommodation in the mainland and the islands has created overcrowding in many sites.

This resulted in difficult conditions, increasing protection risks and tension particularly in sites in Central Macedonia. A violent incident in Moria, Lesvos led 900 people to seek temporary shelter elsewhere on the island. The need to increase accommodation across the country is urgent.

Working with Partners

UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response. The Office works with other UN agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, community-based organizations, refugee and host communities through sectoral Working Groups at the national and field levels.

Main Activities

Accommodation and Cash Assistance