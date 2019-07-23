UNHCR Greece Factsheet - June 2019

Refugee flows were 25 per cent higher this month compared to May 3,200 new arrivals. 950 people crossed the land borders and 3,100 reached the Greek Aegean islands.

A shipwreck off the eastern coast of Lesvos claimed the lives of seven people, including two children. This is the second shipwreck in the Aegean Sea this year, highlighting the need for more safe legal pathways.

UNHCR honored those risking their lives daily to seek safety on World Refugee Day, with events that promoted solidarity and commemorated multiculturalism.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

72,200 eligible asylum-seekers and refugees this month, and 120,700 since April 2017 received cash assistance.

22,200 people this month, and 58,900 since November 2015 have benefitted from UNHCR’s accommodation in apartments.

REFUGEES IN UNHCR’S ESTIA ACCOMMODATION

95% have social security number

68% have tax identification number

61% children are enrolled in schools

4% have a bank account