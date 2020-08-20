UNHCR Greece Factsheet - July 2020

This month 600 people reached Greece, mostly to Lesvos island. UNHCR with IOM and UNICEF welcomed the latest relocations of 49 unaccompanied children from Greece to Portugal and Finland and called for more. The need for such solutions is high as only one in four has a place in a shelter. The premature end of accommodation assistance may lead recognized refugees to become homeless.

More State programmes are necessary to help them learn Greek and find employment, while practical obstacles must be lifted to ensure they can enjoy their rights and help their integration.

Main Activities

COVID-19 Prevention and Response