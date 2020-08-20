Greece + 1 more
UNHCR Greece Factsheet - July 2020
This month 600 people reached Greece, mostly to Lesvos island. UNHCR with IOM and UNICEF welcomed the latest relocations of 49 unaccompanied children from Greece to Portugal and Finland and called for more. The need for such solutions is high as only one in four has a place in a shelter. The premature end of accommodation assistance may lead recognized refugees to become homeless.
More State programmes are necessary to help them learn Greek and find employment, while practical obstacles must be lifted to ensure they can enjoy their rights and help their integration.
Main Activities
COVID-19 Prevention and Response
UNHCR helps the Greek Government's prevention and response to COVID-19 in the reception centres by increasing water and sanitation capacity, providing core relief and hygiene items, installing health units for screening and isolation, distributing additional cash assistance, facilitating information dissemination through helplines and interpreters and enhancing its coordination role with UN agencies, NGOs and authorities.
UNHCR protects the population at high risk of COVID-19 complications in the island reception centres -- where it is difficult to apply social distancing measures. Since mid-March, UNHCR has moved 1,678 people to safer accommodation, such as hotels and ESTIA apartments.
On the islands and in Evros, UNHCR has provided 52 medical units for screening and isolation as well as 183 portable units for hygiene and sanitation, including chemical toilets, showers and hand washing stations.
UNHCR has provided over 137,600 hygiene items such as soap and baby care kits, 40,500 core relief items, such as blankets and sleeping bags, as well as more than 77,600 personal protective equipment for front-line workers.
UNHCR facilitates access to quality information for asylum-seekers via helplines, interpretation, the HELP website, podcasts, radio spots, a YouTube channel. UNHCR also assists refugee communities offer help to residents in the island reception centres.
UNHCR and partners running non-formal education centres ensure that classrooms are adequately equipped, distances are observed, and children can learn in a safe environment.