27 Aug 2019

UNHCR Greece Factsheet - July 2019 [EN/EL]

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Almost 5,000 reached the Greek Aegean islands this month and 850 people crossed the land borders. Refugee flows were 44 per cent higher compared to June’s 4,050 new arrivals.

The recent freeze of social security numbers issuance hinders the access of recently arrived asylum-seekers to healthcare and social services. Only 1 in 4 unaccompanied children have a place in a shelter.

Since 2017, UNHCR has helped the Government to relocate 53 children to the UK under the Dubs solidarity scheme.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

72,300 eligible asylum-seekers and refugees this month, and 124,000 since April 2017 received cash assistance.

21,700 people this month, and 59,400 since November 2015 have benefitted from UNHCR’s accommodation in apartments.

REFUGEES IN UNHCR’S ESTIA ACCOMMODATION

95% have social security number

70% have tax identification number

62% children are enrolled in schools

35% registered with unemployment agency

5% have a bank account

