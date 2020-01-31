Greece + 4 more
UNHCR Greece Factsheet - January 2020
In January 4,000 people arrived, more than half of those who arrived last year. They are mostly families with children from Afghanistan and Syria. 1,850 arrived on the islands and 850 at the land borders.
Perils are grave for refugees and staff working at the islands’ reception centres due to insecurity and sub-standard conditions with 36,200 sharing a space for 5,400. Among those most exposed to risks are unaccompanied children also due to the interruptions in guardianship. UNHCR stands ready to support the Government’s solutions for the revival of the programme.
Working with Partners
UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response, working closely with other United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, municipalities, grassroots organizations, refugee communities and the local society.
Main Activities
Accommodation and Cash Assistance
UNHCR runs the EU-funded ESTIA accommodation and cash assistance programmes in cooperation with the Government, municipalities and NGOs. UNHCR works closely with staff from State agencies for the transition of these programmes to the Greek authorities.
Apartments in cities and towns offer asylum-seekers and refugees greater dignity and independence.Children can go to school, while access to healthcare and other services is facilitated and helps the integration of those who will remain in Greece.The host population also benefits from the 4,604 apartments and 8 buildings that the programme rents in 21 cities and towns across Greece. UNHCR had 25,700 accommodation places in January.
UNHCR gave cash in the form of pre-paid cards to 94,000 asylum-seekers and refugees in apartments and sites. Cash allows refugees to choose what they need most. It is spent on food, goods and services, and contributes to the local community. In January, more than 9.1 million euro in cash assistance will eventually be re-injected into the local economy.