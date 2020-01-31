UNHCR Greece Factsheet - January 2020

In January 4,000 people arrived, more than half of those who arrived last year. They are mostly families with children from Afghanistan and Syria. 1,850 arrived on the islands and 850 at the land borders.

Perils are grave for refugees and staff working at the islands’ reception centres due to insecurity and sub-standard conditions with 36,200 sharing a space for 5,400. Among those most exposed to risks are unaccompanied children also due to the interruptions in guardianship. UNHCR stands ready to support the Government’s solutions for the revival of the programme.

Working with Partners

UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response, working closely with other United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, municipalities, grassroots organizations, refugee communities and the local society.

Main Activities

Accommodation and Cash Assistance