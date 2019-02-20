20 Feb 2019

UNHCR Greece Factsheet - January 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (539.84 KB)

This month 800 people reached Greece from the land borders and 1,850 arrived on the Greek Aegean islands. This was lower than December’s 3,950 new arrivals.

The harsh weather this month affected thousands of people staying in unheated shelter in the reception centres on the islands. The situation was better in mainland sites, overall better prepared for the cold.

UNHCR signed with the Ministry of Interior a Memorandum of Cooperation this month on Greek nationality acquisition and the prevention of statelessness.

Working with Partners

  • UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response, working closely with other United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, municipalities, community-based organizations, refugee and host communities.

