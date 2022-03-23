UNHCR Greece Factsheet - February 2022

In the 2021 UNHCR-led Inter-agency Participatory Assessment, refugees and asylum-seekers identified key concerns and recommendations on self-reliance, preventing gender-based violence and strengthening community networks.

The National Integration Strategy is a positive step forward for refugee integration. UNHCR works to create favourable integration conditions through projects with refugees, local communities, municipalities and the private sector.

Increasing reports of human rights violations at European Union (EU) borders are extremely worrying. UNHCR continues to call for investigations and respect for the right to asylum.

HIGHLIGHTS

5,600 refugees and asylum-seekers received legal assistance in 2021, including 2,000 from July to December.

4,400 requests received by UNHCR’s Helpline in 2021, including 1,650 from July to December.

1,600 unaccompanied children received help through the national tracing mechanism established in April 2021 by the Ministry of Migration and Asylum with UNHCR support.

1,100 refugees received psychosocial support by trained refugees and through the dedicated Helpline in 2021.

COVID-19 PREVENTION AND RESPONSE

Advocacy: UNHCR has works with the authorities to ensure vaccinations are accessible to all and to help overcome obstacles in the vaccination roll-out.

Inclusion: The Government has included all third-country nationals and stateless persons, regardless of legal status or residence, in the national vaccination plan.

Communication with Communities: UNHCR works with communities and the Government to increase awareness about the pandemic and the importance of vaccination.

Health: The vaccination rate among the refugee population in Greece had reached 38 per cent as of the end of 2021. UNHCR supports Greece’s COVID-19 response by providing hygiene items and personal protective equipment.