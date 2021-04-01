UNHCR Greece Factsheet - February 2021

Greece has progressed significantly in its asylum and reception systems since 2015, with UN and others’ support. Work is now needed to help refugees integrate effectively in Greece.

UNHCR promotes refugees’ self-reliance by empowering refugee communities, through expert advice to the Government, integration projects, and close work with trusted partners like municipalities.

Alarmed at the increasing reports of informal returns and pushbacks of new arrivals on land and sea, UNHCR calls on the authorities to investigate reports and ensure access to asylum.

HIGHLIGHTS

67,000 asylum-seekers received cash assistance from UNHCR this month.

3,060 asylum-seekers and refugees relocated to other European States with UN and European support since April 2020.

Greece abolished the detention of unaccompanied children as a means of protective custody in December 2020.

UNHCR scaled up assistance to the 12,000 asylum-seekers and refugees who were left homeless after the Moria fires in September 2020.

COVID-19 PREVENTION AND RESPONSE

Inclusion of persons of concern: Asylum-seekers and refugees are included in Greece’s vaccination plan.

Communication with Communities: UNHCR helps provide asylum-seekers with quality information on preventive and Governmental measures via helplines and interpretation.

Health: UNHCR helped establishing screening, isolation and quarantine medical units near reception centres on the islands and Evros and for new arrivals. Unfortunately, the shortage of medical staff challenges the response. UNHCR also provides personal protective equipment to hospitals on the islands and Evros.

UNHCR transferred over 2,100 immuno-compromised individuals from overcrowded island centres to safer accommodation; strengthened water and sanitation capacity in the island centres and delivered to asylum-seekers essential hygiene and relief items.