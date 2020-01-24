UNHCR Greece Factsheet - December 2019
In 2019 74,600 people arrived, 50 per cent more than last year. They are mostly families with children from Afghanistan and Syria. 59,700 arrived on the islands and 14,900 at the land border.
Conditions in the islands’ reception centres are now dangerously overcrowded with 36,400 people sharing the space and services intended for 5,400.
This month, UNHCR provided a ‘one-off’ cash payment to 67,300 people and 25,500 relief items to help refugees cover winter needs as harsh weather conditions persisted.
Working with Partners
UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response, working closely with other United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, municipalities, grassroots organizations, refugee communities and the local society.
Main Activities Accommodation and Cash Assistance
UNHCR runs the EU-funded ESTIA accommodation and cash assistance programmes in cooperation with the Government, municipalities and NGOs.
UNHCR works closely with staff from State organizations to prepare for the transition of these programmes to the Greek authorities.
Apartments in cities and towns offer asylum-seekers and refugees greater dignity and independence. Children can go to school, while access to healthcare and other services is facilitated. It also helps the integration of those who will remain in Greece.
The host population benefits from the 4,500 apartments and 14 buildings that the programme rents in 21 cities and towns across Greece. UNHCR had 25,800 accommodation places in December.
UNHCR gave cash in the form of pre-paid cards to 90,500 asylum-seekers and refugees in apartments and sites. Cash allows refugees to choose what they need most. It is spent on food, goods and services, and contributes to the local community.
In December, more than 8.7 million euro in cash assistance will eventually be reinjected into the local economy.
Protection
Low temperatures and heavy rainfall had a serious impact on refugees. Mainland sites were overall better prepared, but in certain locations refugees did not have adequate heating. On the islands, thousands of people had to endure the extreme cold in tents and makeshift shelter with many lighting small fires to warm up in the persisting overcrowded reception centres. Tension remains heightened with sporadic security incidents, especially in the reception centres of Lesvos and Samos. There, nine and ten times more people live in centres than their available housing and services.
UNHCR provided 67,300 asylum-seekers with supplementary cash assistance to cover some of their basic needs related to the winter season. Additionally, UNHCR provided 25,500 core relief items to the authorities to respond to the basic needs of arrivals in the winter including blankets, sleeping bags, sleeping mats, hygiene items and tarps.
In 2019, UNHCR supported 14,700 out of 20,810 organized transfers. In total, 35,500 people departed from the islands.
UNHCR’s team in Evros, at the Greek - Turkish land border helps people who have recently arrived at the Fylakio reception centre. They ensure they are informed and identified properly and that people with specific needs are directed to appropriate services.
UNHCR supports the Asylum Service with experts who advise the Asylum Service caseworkers upon request on how to conduct interviews, draft decisions on asylum applications and provide on-the-job training. UNHCR assisted in 12,750 instances in 2019, and 48,080 instances since 2016. This work has multiplying benefits in the processing of asylum applications, beyond these instances, promoting high quality in asylum processing.
UNHCR helps strengthen the national system and expertise by seconding 65 experts to the various State agencies to bolster their response and organizing trainings for Governmental staff.
UNHCR and its partners have helped over 12,200 asylum-seekers and beneficiaries of international protection with counselling and legal representation on asylum procedures and further administrative treatment as well as other issues related to accessing rights.
UNHCR HELP website answers questions in five languages on how to apply for asylum, on their rights and obligations, and on accessing services when living in Greece.