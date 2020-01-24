UNHCR Greece Factsheet - December 2019

In 2019 74,600 people arrived, 50 per cent more than last year. They are mostly families with children from Afghanistan and Syria. 59,700 arrived on the islands and 14,900 at the land border.

Conditions in the islands’ reception centres are now dangerously overcrowded with 36,400 people sharing the space and services intended for 5,400.

This month, UNHCR provided a ‘one-off’ cash payment to 67,300 people and 25,500 relief items to help refugees cover winter needs as harsh weather conditions persisted.

Working with Partners

UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response, working closely with other United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, municipalities, grassroots organizations, refugee communities and the local society.

Main Activities Accommodation and Cash Assistance

UNHCR runs the EU-funded ESTIA accommodation and cash assistance programmes in cooperation with the Government, municipalities and NGOs.

UNHCR works closely with staff from State organizations to prepare for the transition of these programmes to the Greek authorities.

Apartments in cities and towns offer asylum-seekers and refugees greater dignity and independence. Children can go to school, while access to healthcare and other services is facilitated. It also helps the integration of those who will remain in Greece.

The host population benefits from the 4,500 apartments and 14 buildings that the programme rents in 21 cities and towns across Greece. UNHCR had 25,800 accommodation places in December.

UNHCR gave cash in the form of pre-paid cards to 90,500 asylum-seekers and refugees in apartments and sites. Cash allows refugees to choose what they need most. It is spent on food, goods and services, and contributes to the local community.

In December, more than 8.7 million euro in cash assistance will eventually be reinjected into the local economy.

Protection