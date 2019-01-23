UNHCR Greece Factsheet - December 2018

There were 1,050 land arrivals this month, slightly lower than November’s, while sea arrivals doubled with 2,900 people. The Government with UNHCR’s support continued accelerated transfers asylum-seekers of asylum-seekers from the islands to the mainland this month. This had a very positive impact on some islands, like Chios, while the population in Samos remains five times over the centre’s capacity. UNHCR provided 27,000 places in dignified accommodation in apartments. 27,000 places of dignified accommodation in apartments this month, and since October 49,000 relief items like blankets and sleeping bags to the authorities in reception centres.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

63,051 eligible asylum-seekers and refugees this month, and 99,945 since April 2017 received cash assistance.

3,591 people this month, and 42,345 since June 2016 from the islands transferred to the mainland with UNHCR support.

22,686 people this month, and 55,755 since November 2015 have benefitted from UNHCR’s accommodation in apartments.