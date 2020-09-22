UNHCR Greece Factsheet - August 2020

August saw 1,050 arrivals recorded mostly to Lesvos island bringing the total arrivals in 2020 to 12,000.

UNHCR reiterated its concerns over credible reports of pushbacks and stressed the need for Greece to investigate the incidents and ensure effective protection of asylum-seekers and refugees. Over 820 unaccompanied children in the reception centres remain at risk. UNHCR supports Greece with care arrangements and by strengthening support systems for unaccompanied children.

Main Activities

COVID-19 Prevention and Response