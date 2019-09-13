UNHCR Greece Factsheet - August 2019

Refugee flows increased by 60 per cent this month. Over 7,700 reached the Greek Aegean islands and 1,600 people crossed the land borders, mostly Afghans and Syrians.

While islands’ reception centres are intended to host 5,400 people, the increase brought the population to 20,500, placing in particular risk the 1,180 unaccompanied children amongst them.

The death of a 15-year old boy in Moria stressed the need for measures to protect the 4,393 unaccompanied children in Greece, including with relocation to other European States.

Working with Partners

UNHCR supports the Government of Greece who leads the refugee response, working closely with other United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, regional and State institutions, municipalities, grassroots organizations, refugee communities and the local society.

Main Activities

Accommodation and Cash Assistance