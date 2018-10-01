01 Oct 2018

UNHCR Greece Factsheet - August 2018 [EN/EL]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018
Download PDF (620 KB)English version
Download PDF (762.34 KB)Greek version

There were 3,200 sea and 980 land arrivals this month. The shortage of accommodation for asylum-seekers across Greece means that three and four time more people live in the centres of Lesvos and Samos over their respective capacity. The conditions are particularly difficult for pregnant women, unaccompanied children and the other vulnerable asylum-seekers. Overcrowding has also worsened in some mainland sites. Tension there has increased, particularly in camps with limited services. UNHCR urged the authorities to boost efforts and consider extraordinary measures.

