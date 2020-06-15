UNHCR Greece Factsheet - April 2020

Arrivals were very low this month compared to the past years with fewer than 100 people arriving in April. UNHCR has protected 867 people at risk of COVID-19 complications who were living in dire conditions in island centres, by moving them in safer accommodation.

Greece relocated the first 59 unaccompanied children to Germany and Luxembourg, with the support of UNHCR, IOM and the European Commission. Such efforts are crucial as shelters are limited.

UNHCR also assists the Greek Government’s response to COVID19 by increasing health facilities and asylum-seekers' access to clean water and adequate information.

Main Activities

COVID-19 Prevention and Response

■ UNHCR helps the Greek Government’s prevention and response to COVID-19 in the island reception centres by increasing water and sanitation capacity, providing core relief and hygiene items, installing health units for screening and isolation, distributing additional cash assistance, facilitating access to information through helplines and interpreters and enhancing its coordination role with UN agencies, NGOs and authorities.

■ UNHCR protects the population at high risk of COVID-19 complications in the island reception centres – where it is difficult to apply social distancing measures. Since mid-March UNHCR has moved 867 people to hotels and ESTIA apartments.

■ On the islands and in Evros, UNHCR provided 15 medical units for screening, isolation and 35 portable WASH units, including chemical toilets and hand washing stations. UNHCR donated 58 toilet and shower containers in support of reception conditions in mainland sites.

■ UNHCR provided to 31,560 people on the islands one-off additional cash assistance through pre-paid cash cards to purchase hygiene products. UNHCR also offered 75,500 hygiene items such as soap and baby care kits and 18,000 core relief items, such as blankets and sleeping bags to those in reception centres.

■ UNHCR facilitates access to quality information for asylum-seekers via helplines, interpretation, the HELP website, podcasts, radio spots, a YouTube channel, and is mobilising refugee communities to offer help to residents in the island reception centres. Some 24,000 people visited the HELP website this month, a 209 per cent increase compared to March.

■ UNHCR distributed additional cash assistance through pre-paid cash cards to help 91,870 people cover their connectivity needs and get online access to information and messaging on hygiene and other COVID-19 preventive measures.

■ With the closure of public schools, UNHCR adapted its learning programmes for children who were enrolled in the non-formal educational centres offering self-learning packages with exercises and recreational material which children can do while sheltering in place.