UNHCR Greece Factsheet - April 2019 [EN/EL]

Refugee flows remained steady this month compared to March’s 3,150 new arrivals, with 1,150 people crossing the land borders and 1,850 reaching the Greek Aegean islands.

The Government intensified efforts to alleviate overcrowding on Samos fully assuming the implementation of transfers and applying specific relief measures. Over 716 people were transferred by the authorities from the islands to the mainland. UNHCR continued to support these efforts and moved 253 vulnerable people, mainly to ESTIA accommodation.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

69,900 eligible asylum-seekers and refugees this month, and 114,250 since April 2017 received cash assistance.

22,300 people this month, and 57,950 since November 2015 have benefitted from UNHCR’s accommodation in apartments.

REFUGEES IN UNHCR’S ESTIA ACCOMMODATION