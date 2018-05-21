UNHCR Greece Factsheet - April 2018

This month land arrivals surpassed sea arrivals for the first time since 2013 when 3,600 people arrived in Evros, and 3,000 by sea. The increased arrivals in 2018 exceeded the capacity of State-run sites and apartments to accommodate them. In response the authorities reactivated sites that had previously closed and plan to increase capacity further. Arrivals in Evros overwhelmed the identification limited processing and assistance and in Evros overwhelmed the reception and identification centre in the area. UNHCR proposed response measures to the authorities, and delivered 35,000 relief items.