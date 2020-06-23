UNHCR Greece Cash Assistance Update (May 2020)

Overview

In May, 98,139 eligible refugees and asylum-seekers (50,272 families) received cash assistance in Greece, in 120 locations.

UNHCR provides cash assistance in Greece, as part of the ESTIA programme, funded by the European Commission. Cash assistance restores dignity and empowers asylum-seekers and refugees who can now choose how to cover their basic needs. It also contributes directly to the economy of the host community through the purchase of services and goods. UNHCR in Greece works with the Greece Cash Alliance partners the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and METAdrasi.

Demographics of Refugees and Asylum-Seekers Assisted with Cash

Since April 2017, 180,324 eligible individuals have received cash assistance in Greece at least once. Eligibility is assessed on the basis of one’s date of entry in the country, legal status and current location.

Of the 98,139 individuals who received cash assistance this month, 14,351 have international protection in Greece. Out of 50,272 families, 22% were women, 41% men and 37% children