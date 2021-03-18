UNHCR Greece Cash Assistance Update (February 2021)

In February, 64,726 eligible refugees and asylum-seekers (37,245 families) received cash assistance in Greece, in 115 locations.

UNHCR provides cash assistance in Greece, as part of the ESTIA programme, funded by the European Commission. Cash assistance restores dignity and empowers asylum-seekers and refugees who can now choose how to cover their basic needs. It also contributes directly to the economy of the host community through the purchase of services and goods. UNHCR in Greece works with the Greece Cash Alliance partners the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and METAdrasi