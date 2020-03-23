UNHCR Greece Cash Assistance Update (February 2020)

Overview

In February, 93,861 eligible refugees and asylum-seekers (47,463 families) received cash assistance in Greece, in 118 locations.

UNHCR provides cash assistance in Greece, as part of the ESTIA programme, funded by the European Commission. Cash assistance restores dignity and empowers asylum-seekers and refugees who can now choose how to cover their basic needs. It also contributes directly to the economy of the host community through the purchase of services and goods. UNHCR in Greece works with the Greece Cash Alliance partners the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and METAdrasi.

Demographics of Refugees and Asylum-Seekers Assisted with Cash

Since April 2017, 172,461 eligible individuals have received cash assistance in Greece at least once. Eligibility is assessed on the basis of one’s date of entry in the country, legal status and current location.

Of the 93,861 individuals who received cash assistance this month, 13,000 have international protection in Greece. Out of 47,463 families, 23% were women, 40% men and 37% children.

31% of all who received cash assistance this month were families of five members or more and a further 33% were single adults. 75% of individuals in the cash assistance scheme are from, Afghanistan, Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The amount of cash assistance distributed to each household is proportionate to the family size. It ranges between 90 euros for an individual in catered accommodation, to 550 euros for a family of seven members or more in self-catered accommodation.