UNHCR Greece Cash Assistance Update (April 2019)

Overview

In April, 69,897 eligible refugees and asylum-seekers (34,358 families) received cash assistance in Greece, in 112 locations.

UNHCR provides cash assistance in Greece, as part of the ESTIA programme, funded by the European Commission. Cash assistance restores dignity and empowers asylum-seekers and refugees who can now choose how to cover their basic needs. It also contributes directly to the economy of the host community through the purchase of services and goods. UNHCR in Greece works with the Greece Cash Alliance partners the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS).

Demographics of Refugees and Asylum-Seekers Assisted with Cash

Since April 2017, 114,260 eligible individuals have received cash assistance in Greece at least once. Eligibility is assessed on the basis of one’s date of entry in the country, legal status and current location. Of the 69,897 individuals who received cash assistance this month, 13,527 have international protection in Greece. Out of 34,358 families, 23% were women, 39% men and 38% children. 31% of all who received cash assistance this month were families of five members or more and a further 31% were single adults.

The amount of cash assistance distributed to each household is proportionate to the family size. It ranges between 90 euros for an individual in catered accommodation, to 550 euros for a family of seven members or more in self-catered accommodation.